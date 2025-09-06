UN warns of man-made famine in Gaza as Israel pushes deeper

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israel pressed its offensive in Gaza City on Saturday, urging residents to flee south as its forces claimed control of most of the enclave.

The Israeli military said its troops now hold about 75% of the territory and nearly half of Gaza City. Thousands of families have been ordered to move toward Khan Younis, where aid agencies say food and medicine are already critically short.

In Cairo, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described the situation as catastrophic. “Total impunity and lack of empathy have made life for Gazans an inferno. The latest plague is a man-made famine. It can be reversed: all it takes is political will, open the gates and let us work,” he said. Lazzarini stressed that UNRWA has enough food and supplies in Egypt and Jordan to cover Gaza’s needs for three months if access is granted.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty dismissed claims that Palestinians are leaving Gaza voluntarily as “nonsense,” accusing Israel of using famine and bombardment as tools of displacement. He also criticized the lack of progress on ceasefire proposals.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Hamas over the release of Israeli hostages were “very deep,” warning that the conflict could escalate further if no breakthrough is reached.

UNICEF reported that more than 7,000 children under five entered emergency malnutrition programs in just two weeks in August, with the number expected to double.

Global protests in solidarity with Palestinians continue, while calls for a ceasefire grow louder amid warnings that without immediate humanitarian access, Gaza faces an irreversible humanitarian disaster.