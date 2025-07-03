UN delegation assesses Syria crisis: 16 Million lack basic services

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Thursday, the United Nations called for urgent international support to address Syria’s deepening humanitarian crisis, where nearly 16 million people are living without adequate access to basic services amid mounting funding shortfalls.

The appeal followed a two-day visit by a senior UN delegation to the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo during which officials assessed the scale of the crisis, renewing the organization’s commitment to assist the interim government and Syrian communities through what it described as ''a critical period.''

Delegation members also toured camps and host communities, engaging with internally displaced people and returnees from within and outside the country. Their focus centered on identifying the most urgent needs, highlighting the importance of restoring basic services and livelihoods to support safe, dignified, and sustainable returns.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, described widespread humanitarian needs among children and families, noting the resilience and determination he witnessed among those striving to rebuild their lives.

He further urged the international community to increase investment in essential services and early recovery efforts, underscoring that such support could help pave the way for a more hopeful future for millions who have endured prolonged hardship.

According to the UN, Syria remains among the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies. Years of conflict have devastated key infrastructure, leaving millions without access to water, electricity, healthcare, and education. More than 7.2 million people remain internally displaced, many living in precarious conditions with limited access to assistance.