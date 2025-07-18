Bedouin fighters surround Suwayda as clashes with Druze escalate

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Hundreds of armed Bedouin fighters from Arab tribes have reached the outskirts of Suwayda city in southern Syria, after seizing control of more than ten villages in the surrounding countryside, eyewitnesses told Shafaq News on Friday.

The mobilization followed a call for “general alert” issued by Arab tribes on Thursday. In a statement received by Shafaq News, the tribes accused Druze factions in Suwayda of launching “killings and displacement” campaigns targeting Bedouin residents, particularly after the recent withdrawal of Syrian Ministry of Defense forces from the province. That withdrawal, they claimed, came under pressure from both Israel and the United States.

Wissam al-Ahmad, speaking from Suwayda, told our agency that tribal gunmen had advanced to within less than four kilometers northwest of the city. He confirmed that while local Druze factions still control Suwayda and the nearby village of al-Walgha, the area is now surrounded by armed tribesmen, including fighters reportedly linked to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

Al-Ahmad accused the Syrian government of supporting tribal militias “logistically and in the media,” and of supplying them with weapons to retaliate against the people of Suwayda, who have publicly condemned abuses carried out by government-aligned units and military groups.

Dozens of video clips shared by activists and obtained by Shafaq News show convoys of fighters arriving from Aleppo, Hama, and Deir ez-Zor, traveling in trucks and buses toward Suwayda to join the offensive. The Bedouin tribal statement warned that any attempt by the Syrian government to block their movement would be viewed as siding with “criminal perpetrators,” adding that the tribes stand firmly behind their fighters and would respond decisively to any threat.

“These fighters are exercising their legitimate right to defend the oppressed and protect women, children, and elders,” the statement read. “Any action against them makes its perpetrators morally and historically responsible for the continuation of bloodshed.”

The tribal assault began on Thursday evening, targeting multiple towns and villages in the Suwayda countryside. The town of al-Mazraa was among the first to fall under tribal control. Fighters have since approached Suwayda city from the north and west, including via the Damascus-Suwayda highway.

According to Shafaq News’ correspondent, Suwayda city remains under the full control of local Druze militias. However, the besieged status of the city has raised fears of further escalation, particularly in light of deepening divisions within the Druze community itself.

Some Druze factions have aligned with a recent political-security agreement proposed by the Syrian presidency. Others, led by prominent spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, have rejected the deal, arguing that it fails to provide real guarantees for the safety of Suwayda’s residents.

Responding to reports of government action in the area, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nourdine al-Baba said on Friday that there was no movement or deployment of security forces inside Suwayda, and that ministry units remain on standard alert. He described circulating news about internal security forces entering the city as “inaccurate,” and blamed the media for spreading unreliable reports.

Despite these denials, Druze sources have accused army-affiliated groups of involvement in acts of humiliation against community members—including attacks on religious figures and desecration of traditional attire—allegations the Syrian army has categorically denied.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday urged Syrian authorities to investigate the violence urgently. He said that nearly 600 people—including Druze fighters and Syrian security forces—had been killed in and around Suwayda in recent confrontations.

“The bloodshed and violence must stop. All persons must be protected,” Turk stated, calling for independent, transparent investigations and accountability for those responsible.

The province of Suwayda, known historically as Jabal al-Arab and part of the Hawran region, is home to around 500,000 people, mostly Druze, with smaller Christian and Sunni minorities.