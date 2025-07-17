Two killed in Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Two people were killed and several others injured on Thursday following two drone strikes in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that the first strike occurred on the Toul–Kfour road in the Al-Nabatieh district, where a drone targeted a vehicle. The incident resulted in the death of the driver and injuries to two others. The vehicle caught fire after the explosion, prompting a rapid response from civil defense and medical teams.

A second drone strike was reported less than an hour later in the coastal town of Al-Naqoura, where a truck was targeted. One person was killed, according to the Public Health Emergency Operations Center.

Earlier in the day, Israeli military units reportedly entered the eastern sector of Houla town and demolished a building after advancing approximately 1.5 kilometers into Lebanese territory from the direction of the al-Abbad military post.

Additionally, a drone dropped an explosive device on Al-Naqoura but reportedly malfunctioned and crashed, according to local sources.

Surveillance drone activity was also observed over several areas, including Harouf, Toul, Zebdine, and nearby towns.

The incidents follow ongoing breaches of the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, which came into effect on November 27, 2024. Lebanese officials report nearly 4,000 violations to date, with 251 deaths and 559 injuries recorded.