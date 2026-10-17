Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun asked army intelligence to expand its investigation into an explosives truck case, after which prosecutors sought the detention of two Hezbollah officials, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar said on Saturday.

Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation Rami al-Hajj subsequently directed security agencies to arrest Hussein Abdullah, head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Committee, and his assistant, Ali Ayoub, over suspicions that they knew about the explosives shipment and were involved in the case, according to the newspaper. Investigators are also working to identify other people involved.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah rejected allegations that the explosives were intended for political assassinations in Lebanon and demanded the return of the seized materials and the release of two detainees.

Last week, Lebanese security forces intercepted a vehicle at the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint as it traveled from the Beqaa Valley toward Beirut. Hezbollah informed Lebanese authorities that the shipment belonged to the group and that the explosives were intended exclusively for use against Israel.

Continued Israeli attacks and the lack of a clear path toward a settlement have increased pressure on Hezbollah, potentially forcing the group to reconsider the extent of its confrontation with the Lebanese state, Al-Akhbar said, adding that Aoun has sought US pressure on Israel, but Washington's demands have so far offered little indication that securing Israeli concessions is a priority.

Axios previously reported, citing a US State Department official, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for those behind the shipment to face justice and opposed returning the explosives to Hezbollah.

Rubio also raised the possibility of direct military communication between the Lebanese and Israeli armies and criticized Lebanon's 1955 law boycotting Israel, describing it as an obstacle to the peace process.

On Oct. 12, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam pledged to expand the investigation to identify those involved and determine their plans and objectives. He noted that C-4 explosives had been used in past political assassinations in Lebanon and vowed firm action against the possession, transport, or use of weapons outside state authority.