Turkiye overhauls security leadership

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkiye’s government announced a sweeping internal security reshuffle on Thursday, replacing or appointing 61 senior officials, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

The shake-up includes new police chiefs in 37 provinces, marking one of the most significant personnel changes in recent years.

The move comes after the arrest of Antalya’s police chief on charges of corruption and abuse of power, a case that triggered national scrutiny of misconduct within the security ranks.