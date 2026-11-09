Shafaq News- Ankara/ Tehran

Turkiye does not want to see a new wave of attacks on Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that he had conveyed Ankara's concerns to US President Donald Trump during a recent phone call.

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane while returning from Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Turkiye had consistently emphasized that disputes could be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. "Unfortunately, we are once again seeing a negative shift, and we are doing everything we can to prevent this," Erdogan said, according to a statement published by his office.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had instructed officials to end the state of "neither war nor peace."

Tehran could negotiate while preserving its dignity, Pezeshkian said, affirming that "We have no right to ignore Iran's future and destroy it."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he saw no reason for Washington to escalate the war against Iran at this stage, while defending his decision to launch the conflict.

In an interview with US broadcaster CBS, Trump noted that he had not detected any transfer of Iran's nuclear materials to other locations. He revealed that Washington knew exactly what was happening at Iran's Mount Kolang Gaz La nuclear site, which he said was not showing any activity.

According to Reuters, Trump is set to hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani behind closed doors at the White House on Monday.

Reuters also cited a US official as saying that Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to hold talks with Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as foreign minister and has been known to act as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.