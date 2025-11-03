Turkiye launches support program to rebuild Syria’s institutions

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Syria has entered a new phase of “recovery” under transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Speaking at the opening of the 41st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), Erdogan said “nearly one million Syrians lost their lives in attacks by the Baath regime and terrorist organizations,” calling it the “heavy price” of more than a decade of conflict.

He noted that international sanctions on Syria are gradually being lifted, attributing the change to Turkish diplomatic efforts. Erdogan announced a new support program to help rebuild Syria’s institutional and human infrastructure, funding training, expert exchanges, feasibility studies, and needs assessments in sectors including education, healthcare, transportation, and trade.

The initiative comes after months of diplomatic contacts between Ankara and Damascus following the collapse of al-Assad regime. Since al-Sharaa assumed office, Turkiye has expressed full support for his administration, with both sides working to reopen trade routes and coordinate reconstruction efforts.

Turkish Ambassador to Syria Nuh Yilmaz described Syria as Turkiye’s “top strategic priority,” linking its stability to regional security. He said Syrian military personnel are already training in Turkiye, adding that Ankara stands ready to assist in rebuilding Syria’s armed forces if requested.