Turkiye backs US–Iran deal push as breakthrough seen in talks

Shafaq News- Ankara

Washington and Tehran have a genuine willingness to reach an agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday, adding that Ankara would support efforts to advance the process.

Fidan said talks between the two sides were largely complete, despite remaining differences, and stressed the need to extend the ceasefire.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s rejection of any expansion of the regional conflict, while affirming its right to self-defense if attacked.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration expects a “breakthrough” in ongoing negotiations with Iran in the coming days. The report cited sources as saying Washington is awaiting detailed steps from Tehran in exchange for easing sanctions pressure and reducing military threats.

Read more: Opinion: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks