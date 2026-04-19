Six ISIS operatives detained in pre-emptive raid in Iraq’s Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s security forces arrested six suspects linked to ISIS, Basra Intelligence and Counterterrorism Directorate said on Sunday, adding that the group had been preparing imminent attacks in the southern Iraqi province.

The operation, which the directorate labeled as a pre-emptive strike, disrupted the plot before it could unfold. Authorities noted that the network had also been involved in spreading extremist ideology.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, the group continues to operate as an insurgent network across desert and rural regions, including Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Earlier this year, the Counter Terrorism Service carried out a large-scale operation in the Hamrin mountain range in Saladin, capturing a senior ISIS figure linked to the group’s so-called “Bayt al-Mal” (treasury).

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