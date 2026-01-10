Trump urges halt to Aleppo clashes between Damascus and SDF

Shafaq News– Aleppo

US President Donald Trump on Friday called for an immediate halt to fighting between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo, calling the clashes a localized setback to broader stabilization efforts.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Washington maintains working relations with both sides and pressed them to prevent the violence from undermining progress made elsewhere in Syria.

Clashes erupted earlier this week in Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, with each side accusing the other of triggering the fighting. The unrest comes as talks remain stalled over a US-backed arrangement to integrate Kurdish civilian and military structures into Syria’s new governing framework.

Hours before Trump’s remarks, the two sides had agreed under US mediation that SDF-affiliated internal security forces would withdraw from predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo to northeastern Syria. Despite the deal, reports indicated that sporadic fighting was continuing.