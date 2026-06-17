Trump defends Iran's right to ballistic missiles

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it would be "unfair" to deny Iran ballistic missiles while other countries possess them, ahead of the expected signing of a US-Iran memorandum to end hostilities across the Middle East.

Trump told reporters that the United States would keep its military forces in the Gulf "for some time" despite the anticipated agreement, which he said is expected to be signed within the next 48 hours.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence

The memorandum, due to be signed in Geneva on June 19, is intended to halt military operations across the region, including in Lebanon.

Earlier today, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said it had been in close contact with the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar to facilitate the meeting and coordinate the arrival of delegations.