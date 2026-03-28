Three IRGC-linked figures dead in Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Three figures linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in separate incidents, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Mohammad Reza Kiya, a nuclear expert, lost his life in an attack alongside his wife. Saeed Zankaneh, a Basij commander in Ahvaz region, also died, while Abbas Karami, an IRGC commander in Tehran, was reported dead as well.

No further details were provided regarding the circumstances surrounding the incidents.