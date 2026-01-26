Ten victims from one Family in Kobani

Shafaq News- Kobani

An artillery shelling carried out by Syrian army forces on the village of Kharab Ashk in the countryside of Kobani in northern Syria, killed five civilians and wounded four others, a medical source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that Kobani Hospital received several wounded civilians and the bodies of five victims from the Bozan family.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) described the incident as a massacre, noting, the village was targeted by intensive shelling involving artillery, tanks, and drones.

In a separate statement, the SDF reported that three civilians were injured in a drone strike carried out by Damascus-affiliated factions on the village of Al-Malibiya in the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah province.

The group also said clashes are ongoing in the village of Al-Safa, south of Jal Agha in the Qamishli countryside, where pro-Damascus factions advanced earlier on Monday and launched multiple drone strikes, resulting in civilian injuries.

According to the SDF, shelling has continued on the villages of Kharab Ashk, Zarik, and Al-Jalabiya, southeast of Kobani, following repeated attempts to storm the areas, adding that Turkish Bayraktar drones carried intensive bombardment targeting these villages.

The SDF accused pro-Damascus factions of violating the ceasefire agreement “more than 20 times so far,” alleging a continued pattern of escalation and attacks on civilians and residential areas.

UpdateTurkish Bayraktar drones have provided aerial support to the attacks carried out by Damascus-affiliated factions on the villages of Chalabiya, Kharab Ishk, and Zarik southeast of Kobani, carrying out intensive bombardment targeting the aforementioned villages.The… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 26, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Syrian Ministry of Defense announced a 15-day extension of the ceasefire across all military operation sectors, effective from 11:00 p.m. on January 24, 2026.

The Syrian government and the SDF signed a US-backed agreement on January 18, 2026, providing for a ceasefire and the integration of SDF personnel and institutions into the Syrian state.