Tehran supports mediation to contain US-Israeli war on Iran
2026-03-06T12:55:27+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Several countries began mediation initiatives to contain the US-Israeli war on Iran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday, noting that Tehran supports efforts aimed at achieving “lasting peace.”

In a statement, Pezeshkian pointed out that Iranians “have no hesitation in defending the nation's dignity and sovereignty.” Mediation, he added, should address those he accused of igniting the conflict and underestimating the Iranian people.

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a negotiated settlement to end the escalating confrontation, warning that the conflict has already affected multiple countries across the region and describing it as one of the most serious international crises in decades.

