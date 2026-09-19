Tehran executes man accused of Mossad ties

Tehran executes man accused of Mossad ties
2026-09-19T07:44:08+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed a man after convicting him of working with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Saturday.

Identified as Hossein Badran, he was arrested in Isfahan on allegations that he shared information about missile sites and sensitive military locations “with the enemy” during the 12-day war in June 2025.

Iranian authorities dismantled an alleged spy network earlier this year, arresting 50 people accused of providing the coordinates of critical sites across the country. Officials did not specify when the activity took place or identify the foreign entities involved, although Tehran has routinely attributed such espionage operations to the United States or Israel.

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