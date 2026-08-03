Tehran dismisses Trump’s announcement of fresh US talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday ruled out new negotiations with the United States, with the Foreign Ministry indicating that Tehran would neither receive US delegations nor send representatives for talks as tensions remained high over the Strait of Hormuz.

During his weekly news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei noted that talks with Oman had continued in recent days over maritime security in the strategic waterway, stressing that any understanding with Muscat alone would not be enough to reopen the gateway.

“There will be no change in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as long as Washington continues its aggression and naval blockade,” he declared, while pointing to China’s efforts to help reduce tensions.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that a new round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran would begin on Aug. 3, expressing confidence that agreements could be reached over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump also indicated that the United States and Israel had agreed to suspend a planned attack after receiving requests from Iran and several Middle Eastern countries.