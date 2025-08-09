Syrian protesters demand detainees release from Lebanese prison

Shafaq News – Damascus

Families of detainees continued sit-ins at the Jousieh* crossing, demanding the immediate release of their relatives held in Lebanon’s Roumieh Prison, Syrian sources told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The sources noted that protesters voiced concern over the deteriorating health of inmates amid mounting reports of severe overcrowding, mistreatment, and lack of medical care.

The demonstrators urged authorities to launch immediate investigations into conditions at Roumieh Prison and to enforce international humanitarian standards in the treatment of inmates. They stressed their determination to continue pressing for the release of their relatives, noting that most detainees are from the Qusayr area in Homs, and that their demands have persisted since the fall of the Former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad.

Human rights activist Fawaz Hassan told Shafaq News that the biggest challenge lies in the lack of transparency and the difficulty rights organizations face in gaining access to detainees to effectively monitor their situation, as well as the legal obstacles hindering the release of many of them, particularly given the complex political context between Syria and Lebanon.

*The Jousieh crossing is a border checkpoint between Syria and Lebanon, located in the Qusayr area of Homs province on the Syrian side.