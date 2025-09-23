Syrian army, SDF trade strikes again in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

Armed clashes between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reignited on Tuesday in the Deir Hafer area of eastern Aleppo countryside.

An SDF source told Shafaq News that government forces carried out two simultaneous drone attacks targeting its military positions, injuring three fighters amid intermittent fighting in the area.

In a related development, four children were wounded when Ministry of Defense forces shelled the village of Zubeida in Deir Hafer countryside, according to local sources.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that two SDF fighters were injured in a government drone strike on a military point in Deir Hafer. It noted that the Syrian army has recently deployed reinforcements to Manbij in eastern Aleppo, while the SDF positioned heavy weapons on the Deir Hafer frontlines amid escalating tensions.

#المرصد_السوريفي هـ ـجـ ـوم بطائرة مسيرة للقوات الحكومية.. إصابات في صفوف "قسد" بريف #حلبhttps://t.co/Yb7yCOb4pU — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) September 23, 2025

Earlier, heavy fighting in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods left casualties and led to the capture of several government soldiers.