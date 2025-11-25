Syria’s PYD accuses Damascus of fueling tensions

Shafaq News – Qamishli

On Tuesday, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria held the country’s transitional government responsible for the recent surge in tensions and protests across several cities.

In a statement, the PYD, a Kurdish party active in theAutonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) areas, said several cities have witnessed demonstrations and sit-ins “rejecting inflammatory rhetoric, with participants calling for the protection of civilians and respect for their dignity.”

The party accused the ruling authorities of failing to build trust among Syria’s diverse communities and of promoting narratives that inflame tribal and sectarian divisions.

Government-aligned media outlets have contributed to rising hostility, especially toward the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), further heightening public anger, the PYD said, warning that this approach undermines any path toward negotiations with the AANES and obstructs efforts to implement international resolutions on a political settlement.

Earlier today, coastal and central cities including Latakia, Tartous, Jableh, and Homs saw large Alawite-led demonstrations protesting what participants described as sectarian abuses and arbitrary arrests since March 2025. The rallies followed a call by Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Supreme Alawite Islamic Council, urging the immediate release of all detainees held since the fall of the Al-Assad regime.