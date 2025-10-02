Syria’s Idlib: Drone strike hits vehicle, casualties reported

Shafaq News – Harim

A drone strike targeted a vehicle on the Harim–Sarmada road in northern Idlib on Thursday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source said the attack was likely carried out by the US-led Global Coalition. The identities of those inside the vehicle and the extent of casualties have not been confirmed.

Security forces deployed to the area immediately after the strike, which sparked visible tension among residents.

Last month, a US-led strike in the town of al-Tamanaah, southern Idlib, killed Hashim Ruslan, a former senior ISIS member. Other coalition operations in northern Syria included a strike in Atmeh and another in Al-Bab, Aleppo province, which killed senior ISIS leader Diyaa Zuba’a Mosleh al-Hardani and two of his sons.