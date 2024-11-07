Syrian regime downs Iraqi drone near Damascus

Shafaq News/ A drone linked to Iraqi factions was shot down by Syrian air defenses over western Damascus, sparking an investigation that led to the arrest of two military personnel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) disclosed, on Thursday, that “following the incident, Syria’s Military Intelligence Directorate arrested two members of the communications battalion affiliated with a military corps stationed in western Damascus. Intelligence forces conducted extensive searches of the mobile phones of numerous personnel within the battalion.”

Sources indicated that “Syrian air defenses attempted to intercept the drone as it flew over Al-Shayrat Airport in eastern Homs countryside before ultimately bringing it down in western Damascus.”

On November 5, SORH noted that Syrian regime air defenses engaged with an unidentified drone flying northwest of Al-Shayrat Military Airport in eastern Homs, following a series of similar incidents in October, when Israeli forces intercepted three drone attacks launched by Iraqi armed factions. The attacks occurred on October 18, 20, and 23, heightening regional tensions.