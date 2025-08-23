Syria launches bid to revive tourism industry

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, Syria’s Ministry of Tourism announced that the country is preparing for a major shift in its tourism sector to position itself as a global destination.

The Head of Public Relations and media at the Ministry, Abdullah Hallak, told Shafaq News that this year saw a large return of expatriates and displaced citizens, with nearly five million people entering Syria after years of migration and displacement, during the civil war that began in 2011. The arrivals were mostly Syrian nationals in addition to humanitarian workers and embassy staff.

Before the war, Syria welcomed millions of foreign tourists each year to its renowned cultural and historical sites, including the ancient city of Palmyra, Aleppo’s Old City, and the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. Today, much of the sector is still struggling to recover from conflict-related damage, and lingering security challenges.

Hallak explained that the ministry is preparing to launch new hotel projects in the coming days, ranging from five-star properties to mid-range facilities adding that Syria offers genuine investment opportunities thanks to its diverse resources, with each province carrying unique tourism potential.

Tourism Economics Researcher, Mazen al-Ali, told Shafaq News that the real challenge lies in attracting private investment and providing a secure environment for investors, pointing out that tourism is not only about hotels but also requires a full system of transport, communications, infrastructure, and international promotion.

Al-Ali added that if current domestic tourism is expanded to include medical and religious sectors, revenues could double within five years, especially if combined with political openness and easier visa facilitation for foreign visitors.