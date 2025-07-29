Damascus's Asruniyeh market fights for survival

Shafaq News – Damascus

Damascus’ historic Asruniyeh Market is fighting to survive amid rising costs, dwindling tourism, and repeated fires, as restoration efforts continue to preserve one of the city’s oldest and most iconic commercial landmarks.

The market is home to around 120 shops, many of which are operated by craftsmen and merchants who have inherited the trade across generations.

Trade peaks during key seasons, most notably the holy month of Ramadan, when demand for lanterns, copper lamps, and traditional decorative items surges. The market also sees increased activity during festive periods, when residents shop for household items and heritage-themed gifts. Earlier, the bazaar was a magnet for Arab and foreign tourists who sought souvenirs reflecting the soul of Old Damascus, but declining tourist numbers have affected overall business.

Challenges and Decline

Shopkeepers in Asruniyeh face mounting challenges, including a decline in purchasing power and rising costs of raw materials used by artisans, which have driven up product prices. Fires in recent years have also damaged many workshops and stores, forcing some to shut down temporarily before restoration, adding pressure on traders already struggling under deteriorating economic conditions.

Hassan al-Shawa, Director of the Consumer Protection Directorate in Damascus, told Shafaq News that the government is working to provide essential production inputs, including energy sources and materials for crafts and small-scale manufacturing. He confirmed that authorities are also striving to reduce fees and taxes on raw materials and to protect local production—particularly the artisan sector.

Syrian economic analyst Samer Halabi highlighted the market’s value beyond daily profits. “This market supports entire families and represents a balance between commerce and tradition,” he noted.

Amid its stone alleyways and the sounds of hammers and chisels, Asruniyeh Market remains a living symbol of Damascene heritage. Preserving it is not only essential to supporting Syria’s artisan economy but also to safeguarding the cultural legacy that defines the capital.