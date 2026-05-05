Syria arrests 11 in alleged Hezbollah assassination plot

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday said it dismantled a cell belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah that was allegedly planning assassinations targeting senior government figures, arresting 11 suspects.

The ministry said coordinated operations with intelligence units across Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus, and Latakia led to the arrests of the members, who had entered Syria after receiving training in Lebanon. Preliminary investigations showed the group was preparing a “sabotage campaign.”

Among those detained was a figure responsible for “overseeing assassination operations” within the group. The ministry also displayed images of explosives, RPG launchers, automatic rifles, grenades, ammunition, and surveillance equipment it claimed belonged to members of the cell.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, although it has repeatedly denied having any cells outside Lebanon, particularly following similar accusations by Kuwait and other Gulf states.

In April, Syria also arrested five suspects over an alleged Hezbollah plot to plant explosives targeting a religious figure in Damascus, with additional arrests reported in the same case in subsequent days.