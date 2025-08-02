Syria: Judicial committee starts Suwayda violence probe

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s Ministry of Justice on Saturday launched an investigation into the recent violence in Suwayda, where more than 1,300 people were killed and extensive damage was inflicted on public and private property.

The unrest follows a broader surge in sectarian clashes since transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa took office, with Suwayda—a Druze-majority province—becoming a flashpoint for conflict between local armed factions and Bedouin tribes that has drawn in government forces.

A newly formed committee established under Presidential Decree No. 9 of 2025 held its first session in Damascus, where Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais urged members to act within the law while advancing reconciliation and restoring order.

In a statement, the committee appointed Judge Hatim al-Naassan as chair and attorney Ammar Ezzedine as spokesperson, while confirming that a permanent office has been established and hotlines will soon be available for residents to submit complaints and evidence.

State-run SANA reported that al-Naassan plans to begin the inquiry with visits to Suwayda and neighboring Daraa to meet local officials, collect testimonies, and dispatch sub-teams for on-site investigations.