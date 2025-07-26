Sudan's paramilitary RSF declares alternative government

Shafaq News – Khartoum

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied factions have announced the formation of a parallel government, challenging the military-led authority based in Khartoum.

The newly declared body, named the Leadership Council of the Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS), appointed RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to head a 15-member presidential council.

The Sudanese army previously claimed it had expelled RSF units from the capital, but fighting continues across several regions, particularly in Darfur.

Both the RSF and SAF have been accused of widespread human rights violations. The United States imposed sanctions on Hemedti, citing credible reports of atrocities, including extrajudicial killings and obstruction of humanitarian aid. Earlier, Amnesty International alleged that RSF forces used sexual violence to assert control and forcibly displace communities.

Sudan has faced political turmoil since the 2019 ousting of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir. A brief civilian-led transition was halted in 2021 by a military coup, which brought General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Hemedti into a power-sharing arrangement that eventually collapsed into open conflict.