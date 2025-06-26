US sanctions Sudan over chemical weapons use

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States announced that sanctions targeting Sudan over the alleged use of chemical weapons will officially take effect on Friday, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s response to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The acting Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security confirmed that Sudan’s government used chemical or biological weapons against its own citizens, a violation of international law.

Under the sanctions, all non-humanitarian US assistance to Sudan under the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act will be suspended. Only emergency humanitarian aid, food, and agricultural goods are exempt.

The measures also prohibit the sale of defense articles, defense services, and construction-related services to Sudan, in line with the Arms Export Control Act. Additionally, all items listed on the US Munitions List are now barred from export.

Military financing for Sudan is terminated, and the country is banned from receiving loans, credit guarantees, or financial support from any US agency, including the Export-Import Bank.

The sanctions extend to exports of national security-controlled goods and technology listed under the US Commerce Control List (CCL), except in limited, pre-approved cases.

A US official noted that some exemptions will be permitted, including applications for licenses to transfer certain defense items to non-governmental actors in Sudan. Export exceptions may also apply for the maintenance of civilian passenger aircraft under previously established guidelines.

The sanctions will remain in effect for at least one year, subject to further review or extension by relevant US agencies.