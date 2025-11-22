Six militants killed as Israeli attacks resume in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Six Palestinian fighters were killed on Saturday after emerging from a tunnel inside an area of Gaza now under Israeli control, according to Israeli media, as renewed Israeli attacks swept across the enclave.

The militants were reportedly emerging from part of Gaza’s underground tunnel network, which Israeli officials estimate spans hundreds of kilometers and has been used by armed groups for movement, storage, and launching attacks throughout the conflict.

Palestinian media said Israel launched new airstrikes on eastern Gaza City, along with artillery fire east of Khan Younis and in areas behind the so-called “yellow line” east of the city. Israeli military vehicles also fired toward the eastern side of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, injuring two.

The Gaza Ministry of Health stated that hospitals received 33 fatalities over the past 24 hours, including 12 children and eight women, in addition to one body recovered from the rubble. It reported 88 injuries, and that emergency crews continue to face severe obstacles reaching trapped civilians due to ongoing military operations. The overall toll from Israeli military operations since 7 October 2023 has risen to 69,546 fatalities and 170,833 injuries.

In the West Bank, Israel’s Army Radio said a Palestinian police officer was killed and three others were detained in separate operations on the same day, claiming involvement in “resistance activities.”

According to Palestinian authorities, the death brings the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 2023 to 1,077.