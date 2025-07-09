Seven rescued after Greek ship sinks in Red Sea attack

Shafaq News – Red Sea

Seven crew members were rescued from the Red Sea on Wednesday after a Greek-operated cargo ship sank following a suspected Houthi attack, Reuters reported, citing rescue-linked security sources.

The Eternity C, a Liberian-flagged freighter, was struck on Monday and Tuesday by explosive sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades launched from fast boats. The vessel began listing and drifting before sinking early Wednesday.

Four of the 25 crew members were killed before the rest abandoned the ship, with fourteen sailors remaining missing as rescue efforts continue. “We will continue to search for the remaining crew until the last light,” an official at Greece-based maritime risk firm Diaplous told Reuters.

The attack marks the second time this week a Greek-operated cargo ship has sunk in the Red Sea, following Sunday’s strike on the Magic Seas, which was claimed by Yemen’s Houthis and saw all crew members safely rescued.

The Houthis have not commented on the Eternity C incident. However, from November 2023 to December 2024, the group has carried out more than 100 attacks on commercial vessels, framing the campaign as retaliation for the Israeli war on Gaza, where more than 57,000 people—mostly women and children—have been killed.