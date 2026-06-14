Seven dead in fresh Israeli bombardments across Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least seven people were killed in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry reported on Sunday, bringing the cumulative toll since March 2 to more than 3,783 dead and 11,699 wounded.

Lebanese media described air raids on the towns of Haris and Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Tyre district, leaving three people dead.

Two others lost their lives in an Israeli attack on Majdal Selm, while another two were killed in bombardments targeting the outskirts of Sharqiya in the Nabatiyeh district.

Israeli military operations continued throughout the day, with further hits recorded in Ansar, the outskirts of Kfarmelki, and the town of Mansouri. Air raids also targeted Kfarsir and Qsaibeh, while Israeli artillery pounded the Ali al-Taher heights. No casualties were recorded in those incidents, although extensive damage was documented. Rescue and assessment efforts were ongoing at the time of writing.

غارات على قرى في قضاء صور https://t.co/xX05WR6irc — National News Agency (@NNALeb) June 14, 2026

Hezbollah, meanwhile, responded to ‘’repeated Israeli ceasefire violations’’ by launching a swarm of drones at a concentration of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Yohmar al-Shaqif, claiming “direct hits.” Hours later, another drone targeted a gathering of Israeli troops in the same area.

In separate statements, the group indicated that it had shelled an Israeli troop concentration in Rashaf and carried out a drone assault on an Israeli military position in the border town of Maroun al-Ras.

Additional operations targeted Israeli forces stationed inside a building in Shamaa and concentrations of troops and military vehicles in Naqoura using attack drones. The group later disclosed confronting two Israeli Hermes 450 drones over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region with surface-to-air missiles, forcing them to withdraw.