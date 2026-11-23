Shafaq News- Sanaa

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an alleged Saudi airstrike on a telecommunications facility in Yemen's western Hodeidah province, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television reported on Monday.

Alaa Jahaf, director of operations and emergencies at Hodeidah's Health Office, identified the target as a building housing employees of the Public Telecommunications Corporation. Rescue teams were still searching for people trapped beneath the rubble, with several of the wounded in critical condition, while continued Saudi aircraft activity over the site had hampered rescue and evacuation efforts for hours, according to Jahaf.

Al-Masirah also documented three Saudi airstrikes on Al-Maqatirah district in Lahj province and seven across Taiz province, including three in Salh district, two in Al-Taiziyah, and two in the Al-Jarboub area of Khadir district. No immediate information was available on casualties or the extent of material damage from those strikes.

Separately, SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties recorded 80 civilian deaths and 147 injuries from shelling and sniper fire in Taiz over a 20-day period.

On Sunday, Al-Masirah put the number of casualties across several areas at around 20, including four civilians killed and nine wounded at a market in Saada's Baqim district. The Houthis also claimed that Saudi forces had launched 5,581 airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation began.