Saudi FM condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister denounced on Saturday the Israeli military strikes targeting Iranian territory, calling them a "clear violation of international laws."

In an official statement, Minister Faisal Bin Farhan described the attacks as "flagrant assaults that threaten Iran's sovereignty and national security," stressing that such escalations only deepen instability in the region.

The minister emphasized that these actions represent a serious breach of international legal frameworks and urged all parties to avoid further military escalation.

"We call for an immediate halt to all military operations and a return to the negotiating path between Iran and the international community," he added.