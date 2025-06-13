Operation Rising Lion: Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Iran

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia issued a strong condemnation on Friday of the Israeli military operation targeting Iran, describing the strikes as a blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional stability.

The Israeli assault, which has been dubbed Operation Rising Lion, struck multiple nuclear and military sites across Iran and killed high-ranking officials.

In an official statement, Riyadh denounced what it called the “blatant and outrageous aggression” by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that the attacks represent a “clear and explicit violation of international laws and norms” and pose a direct threat to Iranian security and sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to assume their responsibility in stopping what it described as an act of aggression.

The Israeli strikes, confirmed by both Israeli and Iranian authorities, targeted key infrastructure including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility and the Ahmadi Roshan site in Isfahan Province. Tehran acknowledged significant damage to its facilities but insisted that no radioactive contamination had occurred.

Iran began its response early Friday morning, launching over 100 drones toward Israeli territory. An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed the aerial offensive, stating that air defense systems across the country had been activated and that international coordination was underway to monitor and intercept the drones.