Saudi Arabia condemns military strikes on Iran, calls for de-escalation in region

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Saudi Arabia condemned the recent Israeli military strikes targeting Iran, denouncing the attacks as a violation of Iranian sovereignty and a breach of international laws and norms.

In a statement, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its firm stance “against escalating violence and the expanding scope of conflict that threatens the security and stability of the region and its people.”

Saudi Arabia urged all parties involved “to exercise maximum restraint and reduce tensions,” warning of the consequences of continued military conflicts in the Middle East.

“We call on the international community and influential actors to take their roles and responsibilities seriously in promoting de-escalation and ending hostilities across the region.” The statement said.