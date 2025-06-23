Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian missile attack on Qatar

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned the Iranian missile strike targeting Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, describing it as a “blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness.”

In an official statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the brotherly State of Qatar,” stressing that the attack is “unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances.”

The Kingdom expressed full solidarity with Qatar in the face of this escalation and reiterated its commitment to regional stability and international norms.

The condemnation follows a series of missile strikes launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday on Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

Qatar has described the attack as a “blatant aggression” and vowed a direct response in line with international law.