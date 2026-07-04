SOHR: 384 Israeli operations in Syria in H1 2026

Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces carried out 384 military operations in southern Syria during the first half of 2026, including ground incursions, raids, searches, the detention of civilians, and land-clearing activities, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

Israeli operations totaled 51 in January, 51 in February, 68 in March, 62 in April, 78 in May, and 74 in June. Most of the June operations were concentrated in Al-Quneitra province and the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa countryside.

The Observatory warned that the continued operations could further heighten tensions and instability in southern Syria because of their impact on civilians and agricultural and livestock activities in border areas. It called on the United Nations and the international community to take actions to halt what it described as repeated violations of Syrian territory, uphold international law and state sovereignty, and protect civilians living in border areas.

#المرصد_السوري384 توغلاً واسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدافاً إسرائيلياً خلال النصف الأول من 2026.. تصعيد متواصل وانتهاكات متكررة للسيادة السوريةhttps://t.co/jB0pehWkya — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 4, 2026

Israeli forces advanced with three military vehicles into the Wadi Al-Raqqad area in western rural Daraa on July 3 after artillery shelling and ground incursions in Al-Quneitra and western Daraa a day earlier. SOHR has also reported Israeli-backed agricultural and economic projects in the Wadi Maariya area of the Yarmouk Basin, where settlers under Israeli military protection have established facilities, including cattle farms, on Syrian land behind an Israeli security fence, preventing local farmers and herders from accessing their land.