SDF evacuates Al-Aqtan Prison as Syria takes control

Shafaq News– Damascus/ Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began evacuating Al-Aqtan Prison in the countryside of Raqqa on Friday, to handover it to the Syrian government, following days of a government-imposed siege.

An SDF military source told Shafaq News that the evacuation, covering SDF fighters and security personnel, is being carried out under US supervision, with the withdrawing forces set to redeploy to areas under SDF control in Kobani. The source said prison management will be transferred to Damascus under US-brokered understandings.

The operations command of the Syrian army said the move marks the first practical step in implementing the January 18 agreement, adding that Syria’s Interior Ministry will assume administration of the facility. The SDF, however, accused government forces of shelling Al-Aqtan Prison with heavy weapons while encircling the area with tanks and troops —an allegation denied by Damascus.

أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، اليوم الجمعة، أن وحداتها بدأت بنقل عناصر قوات سوريا الديمقراطية "قسد" من سجن الأقطان ومحيطه بمحافظة الرقة إلى مدينة عين العرب في الشمال السوريhttps://t.co/Y40oZcBO1D — تلفزيون سوريا (@syr_television) January 23, 2026

Al-Aqtan Prison has been a central point of contention between the two sides in recent days, with the SDF maintaining control as government forces pressed for its transfer, culminating in Friday’s evacuation.

Earlier this week, the SDF said that they have lost control of al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah, northeastern Syria, which holds thousands of ISIS members, after repeated attacks by government-affiliated factions.

On January 18, Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, signed an agreement with the SDF under which Syrian state institutions will assume administrative authority over Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor, and Raqqa provinces. The deal followed armed clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF, particularly around areas in Raqqa province, which hosts US and Global Coalition forces and contains camps and detention facilities holding ISIS members.

