SDF detains seven ISIS members in eastern Syria

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested seven suspected ISIS members on Saturday in eastern Syria with support from the US-led Global Coalition, a military source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, SDF anti-terror units carried out a targeted raid in the Al-Latwa neighborhood of Dhiban, east of Deir ez-Zor, arresting four suspects and seizing weapons, ammunition, and communications equipment.

US military helicopters provided aerial coverage during the raid, while SDF units used loudspeakers to instruct residents to remain indoors until the search concluded.

SDF forces also detained three additional ISIS suspects in the Al-Sousah town, in eastern Deir ez-Zor, the source added.

The arrests came two days after the SDF captured an ISIS member in Raqqa during a joint operation with the Coalition.

Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS continues to operate in Syria through dispersed sleeper cells, including areas near the Iraqi and Lebanese borders. US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that more than 20 ISIS operatives were killed in Syria during 2025.

Read more: ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the US-led Coalition carried out 79 security operations last year in areas controlled by the SDF, leading to the arrest of 203 ISIS members and cells, including senior figures.