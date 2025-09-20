SDF accuses pro-Syrian factions of massacre in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which administers the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, on Saturday accused factions affiliated with the Syrian government and backed by Turkiye of committing a “massacre” in the village of Um Tina near Deir Hafer in eastern Aleppo province.

In a statement, the SDF said the assault began with drone strikes followed by heavy artillery shelling that “directly targeted homes, killing seven civilians, including women and children, and four were wounded.

Damascus Government's Armed Groups Commit Massacre Against Civilians in Deir Hafer CountrysideOn Saturday evening, pro-Turkey factions affiliated with the Damascus government carried out a massacre against civilians in the village of Umm Tina, located in the Deir Hafer… https://t.co/HUZ3uTT2rl — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) September 20, 2025

The SDF stated earlier that it repelled a separate drone attack by “Damascus government gunmen” on one of its positions in Deir Hafer, but “forced the attackers to retreat.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 11 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed or injured in government shelling on Deir Hafer.

The Syrian government has not commented on the escalation.

Deir Hafer also witnessed clashes last week between the SDF and government forces, with both sides trading accusations of destabilization and civilian targeting.