Syria's SDF: No deal without constitutional reforms

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi said on Sunday that an agreement with Syria’s government cannot be completed before resolving core issues related to the constitution, governance, and the rights of local components.

Abdi told Tukish Mezopotamya Ajansi (MA) that Damascus has so far refused to discuss political and constitutional files before settling military and security matters — a stance he described as incorrect. He noted that the Kurdish delegation is ready to visit Damascus once there is political willingness, stressing the need for practical steps in the coming phase.

On constitutional matters, Abdi called for amending provisions of the Constitutional Declaration to align with the March 10 Agreement, ensure inclusive governance, and guarantee Kurdish rights. He emphasized the need for a new constitution drafted by a committee representing all Syrian forces and components — a process he pointed out could take two to three years.

The SDF commander also referred to his participation in the Middle East Peace and Security Forum in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, saying that the meetings in the region were positive and marked a “new beginning” in relations.

According to Abdi, US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack briefed him on recent talks that addressed northern and eastern Syria and the SDF, noting that Turkiye’s position appeared “less rigid” this time.

He noted that Washington supports resolving disputes through dialogue and recognizes the SDF’s role against ISIS, but warned that agreements often go unimplemented, with only initial military steps taken so far while core constitutional and governance issues remain unresolved.

Integrating the SDF into the Syrian army would strengthen the military, he said, describing the SDF as the most organized force with extensive experience fighting ISIS and representing the diverse communities of northern and eastern Syria. Abdi also rejected accusations that the SDF obstructed the March 10 Agreement, saying documents shared with the United States, France, and the United Kingdom prove the group fulfilled all obligations.