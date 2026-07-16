Qatar denies military action against Iran

Shafaq News- Doha/Amman

Qatar on Thursday rejected reports stating that it participates in military action against Iran, while Jordan said it does not host US military bases, dismissing Tehran’s claims to justify attacks on the kingdom.

Qatar's International Media Office said that the Israeli media allegations that Doha had approved participation in military operations against Iran are "false,” adding that individuals who promoted the claims attempted to draw Qatar into the conflict, undermine its mediation efforts, and push the region toward further escalation.

Qatari officials have repeatedly stressed since the conflict began that the country "has not and will not participate in any military action against any neighboring state," the statement said.

The office vowed that Qatar would continue its diplomatic efforts, in coordination with regional and international partners, to reach a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that addresses the concerns of all parties.

Separately, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi affirmed that Jordan does not host any US military bases.

Speaking during an event in the United States, Safadi said US troops are present in Jordan under a bilateral military cooperation agreement, rejecting the “Iranian narrative that US bases in Jordan justify attacks on the country.”

Safadi said attacks targeting Jordan and Gulf states are "unacceptable and unjustified," and Jordan is not a party to the conflict. “No country in the region wants the war to resume, and there is no justification for another closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”