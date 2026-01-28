Qamishli buries SDF fighters killed in clashes with Damascus forces

Shafaq News– Qamishli

Residents of the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli held funeral ceremonies on Wednesday for ten fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), killed in ongoing clashes with Syria’s government forces in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Aleppo.

The funeral ceremonies drew a large turnout despite poor weather conditions, with chants affirming continued defense of the region and praising Kurdish forces.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Suleiman Shikho, one of the organizers, said that funeral rites were held for six of the fighters, while four others were commemorated in absentia.

The SDF General Command member Rohlat Afrin, meanwhile, warned in a speech that what she described as a plan targeting the land and gains of local communities amounted to an attempt at “extermination” against their people.

Participant Sarhad Hassan told our agency that Kurdish fighters were sacrificing their lives to defend their land and cities amid “international silence,” arguing that they were being targeted for demanding self-administration and rejecting external domination or the return of authoritarian rule.

Clashes between government forces and the SDF continued despite extending the ceasefire for 15 days on January 24, with both sides trading accusations of breaching the truce.

