One Israeli soldier killed during clashes with Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Beirut

Clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah near the southern Lebanese border village of Beit Yahun left one soldier dead and several others wounded, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The casualties were among troops from the 769th Brigade. Four soldiers were evacuated by military helicopter, including two in critical condition, while another helicopter headed to an Israeli hospital.

Lebanese media said Israeli forces shelled the outskirts of Braachit and Beit Yahun in Bint Jbeil district with about 10 artillery rounds while machine-gun fire targeted Beit Yahun. Warplanes also struck the village and flew over the area before withdrawing.

Neither the Israeli military nor Hezbollah immediately commented on the fighting.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah accused Israel of violating the ceasefire by carrying out a drone strike earlier in the day on civilians traveling to inspect their homes along the road between Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Maifadoun in Nabatieh district, killing two civilians and wounding another. The group added that it was monitoring “repeated ceasefire violations.”

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the overall toll from Israeli operations since March 2 at 4,230 killed and 12,179 wounded. Israel has also recorded 30 soldiers killed and dozens more wounded over the same period.