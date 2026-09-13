Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon and Israel will resume formal talks in October for an eighth round of negotiations, the US Embassy in Beirut said on Sunday, a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ruled out new negotiations with Israel for the time being.

During a surprise visit to the southern city of Nabatiyeh on Friday, Aoun stressed that Israel's withdrawal, the return of prisoners and displaced people, and reconstruction remain national principles that Lebanon is committed to upholding.

Seven rounds of US-sponsored talks have already been held. Beirut had preferred the next round to take place after Sept.17, when Aoun is due to travel to Paris for a preparatory meeting on international support for the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.

A US-brokered ceasefire reached in June called for a phased Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and measures addressing Hezbollah's weapons and military presence.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far

The Rome talks have so far failed to resolve key disputes over Israel's withdrawal, security arrangements, and how the agreement will be implemented. The Lebanese Army has accused Israel of violating the deal, reporting about 7,700 violations since it was signed on June 26, 2026.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, Israeli forces have intensified military operations across southern Lebanon, including airstrikes, artillery fire, and demolitions in several villages.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported intermittent Israeli strikes and explosions in Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, with residential areas and infrastructure targeted. The blasts were heard in Tyre and nearby villages.

مراسل الجديد: غارة ثانية على محيط تلة الدبشة عند أطراف النبطية الفوقا pic.twitter.com/QKucASOLyZ — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 13, 2026

Israeli forces also shelled Beit Yahoun, while Israeli warplanes struck an area between Mifdoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiya. No immediate casualties were reported.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks since the latest war began on March 2 have killed 4,383 people and wounded 12,406 as of Sept. 10.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears