New US ceasefire proposal aims to break Gaza deadlock

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the United States submitted a new ceasefire proposal to Israel and Hamas, offering a pause in hostilities of up to 60 days, according to officials involved with the talks.

The proposal, delivered by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, calls for Hamas to release 10 hostages in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

While the structure mirrors earlier offers, this latest version includes updated language portraying the ceasefire as a potential first step toward ending the war.

Negotiators involved said the wording was carefully revised to avoid a repeat of March’s breakdown, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed military operations unilaterally following a temporary truce.

The diplomatic push comes alongside Israel’s launch of “Gideon’s Chariots,” a new military campaign in Gaza aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas.

Meanwhile, the US administration is reportedly urging Israeli authorities to authorize immediate humanitarian aid into Gaza to avert famine and address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu responded to the proposal with conditional approval, attaching several reservations, while Hamas has yet to issue a formal reply.

Analysts say the proposal’s success hinges on whether both parties are willing to treat the temporary arrangement as a foundation for a comprehensive resolution—rather than merely a tactical pause.