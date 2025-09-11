New Israeli incursion in Syria's Quneitra

2025-09-11T17:19:15+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces advanced into the countryside of Quneitra province on Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

In a post on X, the UK-based monitor reported that troops set up a checkpoint in the province, while helicopters flew over the southern region. Homes were raided and searched, it added, sparking tension among residents.

Earlier in the day, SOHR said Israeli units moved into Abdin village in western Daraa near the Israeli-Syrian ceasefire line, storming houses and detaining two civilians before withdrawing.

