New Israeli incursion in Syria's Quneitra

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces advanced into the countryside of Quneitra province on Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

In a post on X, the UK-based monitor reported that troops set up a checkpoint in the province, while helicopters flew over the southern region. Homes were raided and searched, it added, sparking tension among residents.

Amid flight of helicopters over southern Syria | Israeli forces advance into Al-Qunaitrah countryside and set up checkpoint#SOHRhttps://t.co/hGqNnaMiok — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) September 11, 2025

Earlier in the day, SOHR said Israeli units moved into Abdin village in western Daraa near the Israeli-Syrian ceasefire line, storming houses and detaining two civilians before withdrawing.