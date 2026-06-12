Netanyahu: Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons during my tenure

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Friday that Iran would not obtain nuclear weapons while he remains in office, adding that he and US President Donald Trump share the same position on the issue.

Netanyahu said he has been working against Iran's nuclear program for more than three decades, arguing that without those efforts, Tehran would have acquired nuclear weapons long ago.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said the United States had assured Israel that its security interests would be taken into account in any future agreement with Iran.

The United States and Iran are expected to sign a preliminary memorandum of understanding in Geneva on Sunday, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a Group of Seven (G7) official. The planned signing would involve an initial memorandum rather than a final accord.