Netanyahu: Gaza deal a historic achievement

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the Gaza peace accord as the culmination of a “decisive” military and diplomatic campaign, and a shift from war to US-led regional diplomacy.

Brokered by Washington, the agreement includes a phased Israeli withdrawal and a $10B reconstruction fund backed by Gulf and European donors. The signing ceremony is scheduled for October 13 at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with over 20 countries—including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Italy, Turkiye, Jordan, and Spain—gathering to address Gaza’s future.

Addressing the Knesset in Tev Aviv, Netanyahu called the deal a “historic achievement” that ended the Gaza war and secured the return of all 20 surviving hostages. He credited Trump for his “crucial role,” describing him as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had.”

Netanyahu also praised Trump for what he described as recognition of Israel’s “historic rights” in the West Bank — a reference to Washington’s steady diplomatic support and opposition to UN efforts to censure Israeli settlement activity.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 67,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, leaving much of the territory uninhabitable.