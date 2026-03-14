Nearly 80 medical staff casualties in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli strike on a medical center in southern Lebanon killed 12 health workers, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday, as Israel’s war in the country continues.

The ministry said the strike hit a medical facility in Burj Qalaway, killing the entire on-duty team of doctors, paramedics and nurses. Search operations were still underway for four missing people.

In total, 26 paramedics have been killed and 51 wounded since the war began on March 2, according to the ministry.

Earlier today, Israel’s military accused Hezbollah of using ambulances and medical facilities for “military activity,” without presenting evidence.

#عاجل ‼️انذار خطير: في إطار أنشطته الارهابية يقوم حزب الله باستخدام سيارات الإسعاف استخدامًا عسكريًا واسعًا.🔸نحذّر انه يجب التوقف فورًا عن الاستخدام العسكري للمرافق الطبية وسيارات الإسعاف ونؤكد أنه في حال عدم التوقف عن هذا النهج فإن إسرائيل ستعمل وفقًا للقانون الدولي ضد أي… pic.twitter.com/FAI9xbHtI1 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 14, 2026

Under the Geneva Conventions, medical personnel such as doctors, nurses, and paramedics must be respected and protected during armed conflict and cannot be deliberately targeted while performing their duties. Hospitals, ambulances and other medical facilities are likewise protected under international humanitarian law. Intentionally attacking protected medical personnel or facilities may constitute a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported multiple Israeli airstrikes since midnight across several towns in southern Lebanon, including Nabatiyeh, as well as residential areas near Saida. No casualties were immediately reported.

Read more: Israel plans largest Lebanon invasion since 2006 war